Virgin Galactic made its 1st commercial flight to the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere; next trip is scheduled for august

Virgin Galactic announced that its 1st commercial flight into space was performed with “success” this Thursday (June 29, 2023). The VSS Unity spacecraft, of the SpaceShip Two model (a mixture of plane and rocket), coupled to the aircraft carrier VMS Eve, took off at 11:30 am (Brasília time), from Spaceport America, a space base in the State of New Mexico, in the USA.

About 58 minutes later, the VSS Unity was released from the aircraft carrier and fired its engine until it reached a maximum altitude of 85.1 km (52.9 miles), at which the ship’s crew could have the sensation of zero gravity for a long time. some minutes. The vehicle returned to Earth at 12:42 pm (Brasília time).

According to the company, the mission this Thursday (June 29), called Galactic 01, achieved the following goals:

performed 13 experiments to examine the biomedical and thermo-fluid field. He also analyzed the dynamics and development of innovative and sustainable materials in microgravity conditions; It is

evaluated and measured the transition effects from hypergravity to microgravity on the human body.

“This historic flight was our 1st commercial and 1st commercial research mission, ushering in a new era of reliable access to space for private passengers and researchers alike.”said Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier.

8 people participated in the mission, 4 pilots and 4 passengers. Of the passengers, 3 paid for the trip. They are members of the Italian Air Force and the Italian National Research Council. Here are the names:

Kelly Latimer commander of the aircraft carrier VMS Eve;

Jameel Janjua pilot of the aircraft carrier VMS Eve;

Mike Masucci commander of the VSS Unity spacecraft;

Nicola Pecile VSS Unity pilot;

Colin Bennett Virgin Galactic astronaut instructor;

Walter Villadei Colonel of the Italian Air Force;

Angelo Landolfi lieutenant colonel and doctor of the Italian Air Force;

Pantaleone Carlucci engineer at the Italian National Research Council.



Playback/Twitter @virgingalactic – 29.jun.2023 From left to right, the Italians Pantaleone Carlucci, Walter Villadei and Angelo Landolfi, who paid for the trip

Virgin Galactic’s next suborbital voyage is scheduled for August. Afterwards, the space tourism company plans to make the trip monthly.

Playback/Virgin Galactic – 29.jun.2023 The ship’s crew could have the sensation of zero gravity for a few minutes during the suborbital flight