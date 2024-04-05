In an interview with entertainment journalist Matilde Obregón, Mexican actress and singer Gala Montes23 years old, He narrated the alleged humiliation he suffered from the singer Kalimbaone of the members of OV7, who faces a lawsuit for alleged sexual abuse from singer and songwriter Melissa Galindooriginally from Culiacán, Sinaloa.

Gala Monteswho has acted in Televisa soap operas such as “La Mexicana y el güero”, “Designando tu amor” and “Vivir de amor”, said that Some time ago Kalimba invited her to work with him on his Ark Records label.“but I never saw anything clear.” On one occasion, he invited her and her family to a concert he had in Mexico City.. The former participant of the third season of the reality show “Who is the mask?” (taking second place), She thought that the OV7 member would invite her to sing together on stage, because at that time they had a song recorded, however, she got an unpleasant surprise..

“I went with the best disposition in the world because when you have illusions about your career and there is someone who is more powerful than you, you go with all the disposition in the world, with all the enthusiasm in the world, and suddenly someone plays with that At least I feel that it hurts a lot of self-esteem and hurts a lot.”

During the concert, Kalimba invited the singer María León to the stage and they performed the song she recorded with Gala Montes“for me it was a very strong humiliation and throughout my career I have experienced many very strong humiliations, I left the concert with tears in my eyes, I wrote him a message and I wanted to kill him, I had anger, my mother and I decided do nothing”. Subsequently, the Televisa actress decided not to work with OV7 anymore.. “He had a horrible attitude, what I told him was that I couldn't continue working with him, because he had a lot of work acting, because I had to invest everything, even money, and it was something that hurt me a lot and took me away from music, It took away my desire.”

In Gala Montes' opinion, both she and other women who were on Kalimba's record label were only a strategy to clean up her image, given the accusations of alleged sexual abuse.. “I realized that all the women who were there were part of a strategy because, after everything he has experienced, what he wanted with me was…, I have always been a woman who has fought for just causes, women's rights, for my rights, do not do good things that seem bad, between the fact that they are apples and pears and how we as women are lending ourselves to that.”

Join our Show WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities