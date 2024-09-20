The actress Gala Montes is the second finalist in ‘The House of the Famous’will be revealed on Thursday night on the Televisa reality show, which will experience its grand finale next Sunday starting at 8:30 p.m. on Channel 2 and the ViX platform.

Through a competition of chance and precision, all the inhabitants and also nominees (except Karime Pindter who is already a finalist), competed to become the second finalist of ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’. Gala Montes was the winner.

Tonight Arath de la Torre, Mario Bezares, Briggitte Bozzo, Gala Montes and Agustín Fernández competed for one of them to be chosen as the second finalist of the most watched reality show in Mexico, and Gala Montes was the lucky one.

The final of the reality show ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, the most watched show on Mexican television, will be on September 29. The winner will receive four million pesos in cash as the main prize. Karime Pindter and Gala Montes have so far been named finalists.

Will we have ‘La Casa de los Famosos México 2025’, season 3?

EndemolShine Boomdog and Televisa produce ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ and followers of the reality show are wondering on social media if there will be a new season in 2025. At the moment it is not known exactly, but the public itself mentions that they would like there to be and mentions among the new inhabitants celebrities such as Karely Ruiz, Yurem, Karla Panini, Raúl ‘El Negro’ Araiza, Lucía Méndez, Lorena Herrera, ‘Pato’ Zambrano, Facundo, among others.