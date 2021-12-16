During a pyrotechnic press conference in which he announced the withdrawal of the appeal by Mercedes regarding the final outcome of the Abu Dhabi GP, Toto Wolff he also confirmed his absence and the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton from the end-of-season Gala, traditionally organized by the FIA ​​in Paris. The Austrian manager said his driver was “Robbed” of the title, while acknowledging the final success of Max Verstappen. To represent the house of Stuttgart in France there will be the only one James Allison, technical director of the Brackley team, who will receive the award for the eighth constructors’ championship won consecutively by the silver arrows.

However, by carefully reading the sporting regulations, a small detail emerges that could cause further problems and conflicts between Mercedes and the Federation. According to lArticle 6.6 indeed “Drivers who finish first, second and third in the championship must be present at the annual FIA awards ceremony“. It is not specified whether any kind of ‘sporting’ sanction is envisaged in case of absence from the event. Certainly, however, Hamilton’s absence entails an infringement of the regulation. Obviously it seems difficult to think of a disqualification of # 44 from the championship ranking, even more so given the already extremely tense climate between the parties involved at the moment.

Instead, he will be present at the Gala Valtteri Bottas, who has been an Alfa Romeo driver for the last few days. The Finn, who got behind the wheel of a Biscione car for the first time in the Pirelli tests in recent days, finished third in the world championship standings and will certainly find everyone’s eyes on him, as the only other spokesperson, as well as Allison, of the Anglo-German team’s point of view after the tensions emerged in the final race at the Yas Marina circuit.