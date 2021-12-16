At the end of one of the most incredible, spectacular and controversial seasons that Formula 1 remembers, Max Verstappen he became world champion pilots for the first time in his career. There Mercedes however, it was able to console itself with the eighth consecutive constructors’ title, thus further improving its record. In the splendid setting of Paris, the FIA ​​will celebrate these two extraordinary milestones, together with all the other champions who have distinguished themselves in the other various categories, from Formula E to the WRC, passing through the WEC.

Follow with us the live streaming of the event that closes the 2021 sports season for the world of motors.