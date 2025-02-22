The Carnival of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2025 began on February 8. Since then the streets of the island are a Music Festival, masks, costumes, glitter and a jovial atmosphere that the islanders can enjoy until March 16.
Under the theme of the Olympic Games, in honor of those held last summer in Paris, there are many activities that this event collects. From horseback riding, contests or parades Even galas or concerts make the delights of the attendees.
Among the ‘strong dishes’ is the gala of Drag Queen. The twenty -first edition of this particular parade will take place next March 7 In Santa Catalina Park of the city. Until this indicated date, however, on the 14th the pre -selection phase to determine the Drags finalists Given the level of the gala, the jury decided Increase 12 to 15 finalists.
Finalists of the ‘drag’ parade
After the first phase of the contest, these are chosen to Opt the glory:
- Drag Lemnos (Brian Alexander Martínez Fez)
- Drag Hefesto (Yeremi González Hernández)
- Drag Acrux (Neftalí Betancor Rodríguez)
- Drag Gio (Julio Castellano Rodríguez)
- Drag Eros (Aday Betancor Arbelo)
- Drag the heels (Kevin Doramas Jiménez Moreno)
- Drag Sequins (Samuel José Torres Ojeda)
- Encarna Vals (Yacorán Rodríguez Betancor)
- Drag Kalik (Elián Martín González)
- Drag Eyzet (Nuhacet Jiménez Peña)
- Drag Grimssira Maeva (Rayco Santana Peña)
- Drag Avalon (Osvaldo Cabrera Arocha)
- Drag Armek (Pedro Llomar Miranda González)
- Drag Liak (Alejandro Corbalán López)
- Drag Ignea (Sergio Encinoso Domínguez)
#Gala #Drag #Queen #Las #Palmas #Carnival #schedule #finalists #parade
Leave a Reply