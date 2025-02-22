The Carnival of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2025 began on February 8. Since then the streets of the island are a Music Festival, masks, costumes, glitter and a jovial atmosphere that the islanders can enjoy until March 16.

Under the theme of the Olympic Games, in honor of those held last summer in Paris, there are many activities that this event collects. From horseback riding, contests or parades Even galas or concerts make the delights of the attendees.

Among the ‘strong dishes’ is the gala of Drag Queen. The twenty -first edition of this particular parade will take place next March 7 In Santa Catalina Park of the city. Until this indicated date, however, on the 14th the pre -selection phase to determine the Drags finalists Given the level of the gala, the jury decided Increase 12 to 15 finalists.

Finalists of the ‘drag’ parade

After the first phase of the contest, these are chosen to Opt the glory: