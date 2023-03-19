Gala dinner, show, elegant dresses and for women dress code “high heels, minimum 7 cm”. It’s “Bubbles at dinner”, a gala event organized as part of the “Bubbles in villa” event, one hundred exhibitors and wine producers from various regions on 1 and 2 April in Santa Maria di Sala (Venice). “A special evening” on April 1, as the event says on facebook: refined wines, excellent courses, music, violins, entertainment, DJs and various artists, 130 guests, mostly exhibitors at the Santa Maria di Sala event . The dinner takes place at the Osteria Antico Veturo in Trebaseleghe, which however makes it clear that it has nothing to do with the organization of the event. “We only take care of the menu”, they specify from the Osteria.

The “dress code” requested by the organizers of Bollicine in villa has not gone unnoticed. High heels no less than 7cm for women. A request that has annoyed more than one person. And after seeing the post by Bollicine in villa on Facebook, there are those who have accused the event of a “macho dress code”.

The post has evidently raised controversy and criticism on social media, so the organizers have deemed it appropriate to remove the post, leaving only the poster with the half-naked woman. Too bad that comments like: “Do we bring the measuring tape from home or do we find it there?” And there would also be objection to the poster which seems to invite you to a burlesque show rather than a French wine tasting dinner.