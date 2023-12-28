Amaranta confirmed a special concert for her 8 years of experience for 2024, along with other artists, through her social networks. According to the publication, the singer will perform at the Exposition Park, in Lima. Review the details of said event and how you can purchase tickets.

It should be noted that this musical event will bring together the best of cumbia and folklore. The northern flavor will put you Marine Water. There are more special guests, such as Mac Salvador, Pelo de Ambrosio, William Luna, among others.

YOU CAN SEE: Group 5 is preparing two great concerts for New Year 2024: where and what is the cost of tickets?

When will Amaranta's concert with Agua Marina be?

Amaranta's concert with Agua Marina will be on two dates: on February 17 and 18, 2024, from 3:00 p.m. in the Exhibition Park.

“Eight years have passed since they began to share their passion for music and, with great joy and satisfaction, they reached this day, hand in hand with those who bet with their applause and their good wishes from each of you,” is the presentation on Teleticket.

Amaranta: what will the sale of tickets for the concert be like?

Ticket sales for the Amaranta concert are carried out through Teleticket. The cost of each ticket ranges from S/64 to S/291 per person.

Ticket price. Photo: Telectiket

Who are the invited artists?

According Teleticketthe artists who will celebrate Amaranta's 8 years of career are:

Marine Water

William Luna

Ambrose Hair

Mac Salvador

Jauja Roots

Llipa Philharmonic Show Band

Pomapata Musical Center.

#Gala #concert #Amaranta #Agua #Marina #William #Luna #artists