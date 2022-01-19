More than five years after its first publication in the West on PC, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation 4, Gal * Gun: Double Peace prepares for arrival on Nintendo Switch, planned for the next March 17, 2022.

The controversial title of INTI CREATES looks like a shooter on rails in which the protagonist, like a new cupid, will have to face ‘hordes’ of girls to literally target with his own charm. In addition to the normal “Pheromone Shots“, Special shots called”Ecstasy Shots”, Which directly affect the ‘weak points’ of the girls, and much more.

Then you can view the new opening video of the game, broadcast at night directly on the company’s YouTube channel and enriched by the song “Ai no Shoooot!”, Played by the voice actress of Shinobu Kamizono, Emi Uema, and from that of Maya Kamizono, Chinami Hashimoto.

We remind you that PQube will take care of the publication in the West, already responsible for the distribution in North America of the versions for the other platforms.

Gal * Gun: Double Peace – Nintendo Switch Opening

Source: INTI CREATES Street Anime News Network