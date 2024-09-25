INTI CREATES he announced Gal Guardians: Servants of the Darknew chapter of the side-scrolling adventure. The game is currently in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PCbut at the moment a possible release window has not been revealed. In the game we will play as two sisters, Kirika And Mashaeach with their own unique abilities and only by switching from one character to another will we be able to complete this adventure.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing.

Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark – Announcement Trailer

Source: INTI CREATES away Gematsu