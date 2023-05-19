PQube has announced that physical editions of the are available to pre-order starting today Gal Guardians: Demon Purges in Europe. We will be able to pre-order the retail edition for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch via Funstock in two versions: Standard Edition and Collector’s Edition. Physical copies will be distributed starting from next June 15th.
The two editions will contain:
Standard Edition (€39.99)
- a physical copy of the game for the platform of our choice.
Collector’s Edition (€74.99)
- a physical copy of the game for the platform of our choice
- a set of origami paper inspired by Maya’s skills
- a keychain dedicated to the Kamizono sisters
- a set of five cards in A6 format
- a 40 page art book
- a holographic acrylic stand featuring Maya and Shinobu in their demon slayer outfit
- a set of stickers
- …all enclosed in a collector’s box.
We leave you now with the trailer for the physical editions of Gal Guardians: Demon Purgewishing you a good vision as always!
Source: PQube Street Gematsu
#Gal #Guardians #Demon #Purge #Physical #PreOrders #Open
Leave a Reply