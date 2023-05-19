PQube has announced that physical editions of the are available to pre-order starting today Gal Guardians: Demon Purges in Europe. We will be able to pre-order the retail edition for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch via Funstock in two versions: Standard Edition and Collector’s Edition. Physical copies will be distributed starting from next June 15th.

The two editions will contain:

Standard Edition (€39.99)

a physical copy of the game for the platform of our choice.

Collector’s Edition (€74.99)

a physical copy of the game for the platform of our choice

a set of origami paper inspired by Maya’s skills

a keychain dedicated to the Kamizono sisters

a set of five cards in A6 format

a 40 page art book

a holographic acrylic stand featuring Maya and Shinobu in their demon slayer outfit

a set of stickers

…all enclosed in a collector’s box.

We leave you now with the trailer for the physical editions of Gal Guardians: Demon Purgewishing you a good vision as always!

Source: PQube Street Gematsu