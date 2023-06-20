Without a doubt, one of the most beloved and valued actresses today is gal gadot. His works in important productions such as “Wonder Woman”, “Fast and furious”, “The Justice League”among others, put her in the Hollywood arena, receiving recognition not only from followers of the seventh art, but also from fans of movies based on the most famous superheroes in the universe. DC.

What did Gadot say about the cancellation of “Wonder Woman 3”?

When he received the news of the cancellation of the third film on the story of the famous Amazon, he considered it a “blessing”. “For me, starting and developing stories that I am passionate about is something incredible. The fact that I don’t have to sit still at home waiting for the next offer is something that makes me feel empowered. I enjoy doing it, it keeps me alive,” the Israeli actress told Total Film.

One of her most remembered performances is when she gave life to Gisele Yashar, in the “Fast and Furious” saga. Photo: Universal Pictures

In addition, she pointed out her excitement to continue her work as an actress, in parallel to the development of her own ideas behind the scenes. “I’m not just going to do my own projects, I’m going to continue working as a contract actress. But the fact that I can go ahead and tell the stories that I’m passionate about is something incredible, ”she finished her.

Why was the third “Wonder Woman” movie cancelled?

The stoppage of the project directed by Patty Jenkins was due to the entry into DC of James Gunn and Peter Safran, currently in charge of all the development of the superhero universe of the famous comic book publisher. They decided to separate the actress to take a new course, although her departure or if they are going to replace her has not yet been confirmed.

However, despite the disappointment of Gadot and fans around the world, the Israeli said that this fact did not mark an end for her, but rather the beginning of something else.

What other projects is Gal Gadot working on?

As a sign that the probable end of her participation as “Wonder Woman” did not break her down, she provided details about the projects in which she is involved. In this regard, he plans to produce and star in a biographical miniseries about Hedy Lamarr, a film about Irena Sendler and another about Cleopatra, which are already in full production and with hired scriptwriters, all that remains is to select the right directors and confirm the recording dates.

Watch the trailer for “Heart of Stone”, the new Gal Gadot movie

