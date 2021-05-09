Gal Gadot broke his silence. The actress confirmed that Joss Whedon He threatened to destroy her career during the filming of Justice League.

Although the interpreter had issued a statement on the subject when the first reports about her problems with Whedon appeared, now she was encouraged to speak about the subject with an Israeli news outlet.

During the interview conducted by the news network N12, Gadot indicated that she was harassed by the filmmaker: “ He threatened my career and told me if I did something he would make sure my career was miserable and I took care of it on the spot ”.

In 2020, the actress spoke to Variety about her working relationship with Joss Whedon. Although she avoided giving details, she did say that she had given her testimony for the investigations that Warner Bros did after the complaint of her co-star Ray Fisher.

“ I had my issues with it and the studio handled it in a timely manner. I know they have done a very thorough investigation ”Was his comment.

But the discomfort of the interpreter was not only in the development of her character, but also with the modification of the dialogues that she was having on stage. The statement issued in April 2021 mentions that “the biggest confrontation” between the two was when “Whedon pressured her to record certain lines that she did not like. He threatened to damage her career and looked down on Patty Jenkins, Gadot’s friend and director of Wonder Woman. “