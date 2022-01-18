After Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot accused Joss Whedon of discrimination for having received mistreatment during the filming of the film Justice League, the filmmaker took advantage of a recent interview with Vulture to defend himself against the incriminations by the actors.

According to Fisher, the director would have eliminated several of his scenes within the tape due to racism. Given this, Whedon denied that this was the real reason. “None is true. It’s not even worth discussing. We are talking about an evil force. We’re talking about a bad actor, both ways“, answered.

As to Gadot, Whedon expressed that the actress would not have understood his “sense of humor” when he referred to her.

“I don’t threaten people, who does that? English is not her first language and I tend to be annoyingly flowery with my words”, were the comments of the director of Justice League referring to the Israeli origin of the artist.

However, the protagonist of wonder-woman he also responded to Whedon through the Vulture portal. “I understood perfectly. I will never work with him again and I would never recommend my co-workers to do so.”

After what happened, far from getting public support, the filmmaker has received a series of criticisms from netizens, who consider his attitudes discriminatory.

