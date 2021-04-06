Through a lengthy article on Ray Fisher’s allegations against Warner Bros, Joss Whedon, Geoff Johns, Jon Berg, and Walter Hamada, The Hollyood Reporter (THR) reported that Gal Gadot also allegedly received ill-treatment from the director of The Justice League.

Sources of the specialized media detail that “Gadot had multiple concerns with the version of the film, including ‘problems regarding his character being more aggressive than in Wonder Woman'”.

But the discomfort of the interpreter was not only in the development of her character, but also with the modification of the dialogues that she was having on stage. The report mentions that “the biggest confrontation” between the two was when “Whedon pressured her to record certain lines that she didn’t like. He threatened to damage her career and belittled Patty Jenkins, Gadot’s friend and director of Wonder Woman. “

A member of the production, listed as a source for THR, mentions that Gal Gadot and Jenkins met with then-president of Warner Bros, Kevin Tsujihara, to resolve this impasse.

Patty Jenkins, friend of Gal Gadot and director of Wonder Woman. Photo: broadcast

Recall that in 2020 the actress spoke with Variety about her working relationship with Joss Whedon. Although he avoided giving details, he did say that she had given her testimony for Warner Bros research after the complaint of his co-star Ray Fisher. “I had my issues with him and the studio handled it in a timely manner. I know they have done a very thorough investigation ”, was his comment.

Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa, members of the Justice League, are two of the actors who have publicly supported Fisher’s testimony against Whedon. The actor accused the director of psychological abuse and being unprofessional.