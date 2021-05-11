Famed director Joss Whedon has been under investigation by Warner after several accusations. Actress Gal Gadot confirmed what the US media said about the mistreatment that occurred on the set of ‘Justice League’ (2017). Before the Israeli artist monopolized the covers for ‘Wonder Woman’, the filmmaker wanted to “boycott” her character. “It threatened my career. He told me that if I argued with him he would make sure he had a miserable career, “Gadot told journalist Yuna Leibzon. His statement follows the line of what he said in December. “I had my own experience with him and it wasn’t the best, but I took care of it.”

Actor Ray Fisher who played Cyborg in ‘Justice League’ was one of the first to reveal that Whedon’s toxic behavior existed during filming. According to a production source cited by The Hollywood Reporter, the actress had been harassed during filming. Joss bragged about having overruled Gal. He told her that he is the writer and that she will shut up and say the lines, that he could make her look incredibly stupid in this movie. “

The Israeli said in the interview with Leibzon that she did not allow the director to change his character, because it affected the next films. “He was concerned about the final cut of the film and had a problem with his character appearing more aggressive than what we saw in ‘Wonder Woman.’ She wanted to make the character have some continuity between one film and another, and the biggest shock came when Whedon forced her to shoot some lines that she did not like and threatened to damage Gadot’s career, despising director Patty Jenkins (of ‘ Wonder Woman ‘) ”, adds the THR source.

Ongoing investigation

Although the results of Warner’s research are not yet known, it was Fisher who provided confidential details for the research within the studies. The actor accused Whedon of “abusive” and “disgusting” behavior and that the executive producers supported the filmmaker. “It has taken me two and a half years to get all the information I need to be able to build something that is strong enough that people cannot deny it. People are willing ”.

Other media recalled the “regrettable” script Whedon wrote for “Wonder Woman.” In that version that was leaked (and not recorded), Whedon focused on Steve Trevor’s heroism and turned Diana into a supporting character and over-sexualized her. Warner’s investigation adds to the complaints he also had as the creator of “Buffy, the vampire slayer.” The cast, including its protagonist, Sarah Michelle Gellar, allegedly suffered mistreatment, threats and forced days of 21 hours. For Variety, 11 anonymous people signed on “inappropriate behavior” and “false feminist position” to the detriment of actresses.