The famous Hollywood actress and the character of Wonderwoman, the world famous Gal Gadot has expressed her desire to meet Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis grandmother. Actually, Gal Gadot has shared a picture of some women on New Year that she considers as the Wonderwoman of the year 2020. In such a situation, he has included Shaheen Bagh’s grandmother in this special list. In this post, Gal Gadot has also shared pictures of many more women as well as hashtag #MyPersonalWonderWomen in the caption.

Wonder Woman’s post

Sharing photos of her Wonderwoman, Gal Gadot wrote in the caption, “Saying goodbye to 2020. A lot of love to my #MyPersonalWonderWomen. Some of it is my close ones who are my family, my friends. There are some inspiring women, I liked knowing about them. And there are some women whom I hope to meet in the future. We can do a great job together. You too share your Wonder Women with me. “

On the other hand, when talking about Gal Gadot’s second Wonderwoman apart from Shaheen Bagh’s grandmother, in this she has included women working with her, family women and friends. In the photos, you can see Patty Jenkins, director of the film Wonder Woman, Shaheen Bagh’s 82-year-old grandmother Bilkis Banu, Gail’s stunt double in Wonder Woman with Christiaan Bettridge.

Who’s Bilkis Dadi

Last year, Bilkis Dadi’s name was very much in the news in the performance of Shaheen Bagh. In protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 82-year-old Bilkis Dadi drew public attention by registering her presence in the dharna demonstration. She was even called Shaheen Bagh’s grandmother.

It is not that Bilkis Dadi was seen only on special occasions during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. She was seen staging from morning till night. He talked about this protest to be maintained till the end. In this case, Time magazine was included in the 100 most influential people of 2020.

