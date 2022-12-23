Zack Snyder’s DC Extended Universe is dead. He now has a new future with James Gunn in charge, but fans aren’t sure they want to follow this new phase. The changes were part of the restructuring of the franchise; however, no one expected the wave of layoffs and cancellations.

The split between Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson from the DCEU was not well received by fans, who unsuccessfully called for Gunn’s resignation on social media. In this scenario, the dismissal of gal gadotas well as the cancellation of “Wonder Woman 3”.

Gal Gadot was fired?

Through Instagram, James Gunn responded to a fan announcing the separation of the Wonder Woman interpreter from the DCEU. “I’m not sure where you get that we fired Gal”, were his blunt words about it.

Will “Wonder Woman 3” go ahead?

Several reports indicated that the third installment of “Wonder Woman” had been canceled after Patty Jenkins’ script was rejected. However, the director revealed that the film would go ahead, albeit without her in charge.

What members of the JL remained?

It should be noted that Jason Momoa is the only member of the original Justice League with a stable future. Instead, Ezra Miller could be fired for complaints, Gal Gadot does not confirm his participation in “Wonder Woman 3 ″, Ray Fisher withdrew due to mistreatment and Ben Afleck due to personal problems.