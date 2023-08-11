The third installment of Wonder Woman may not take off in studies DC. On Thursday, a report from Variety confirmed that a third Marvel movie is not currently in development. Wonder Woman in the studio, despite recent comments from franchise star Gal Gadot suggesting otherwise. According to his report, the new co-CEOs of DC StudiosJames Gunn and Peter Safran, have no plans “at this time” to develop a project of Wonder Woman in his new DC UniverseApart from the already announced prequel series, “Paradise Lost,” which will air exclusively on Max. This comes after Gadot told ComicBook.com in a recent interview that he had spoken with Gunn and Safran about the development of Wonder Woman 3.

“I love playing Wonder WomanGadot said. “She is so near and dear to my heart. Based on what I heard from James and Peter, we are going to develop a Wonder Woman 3.”

Late last year, it was announced that Patty Jenkins, who had directed and co-written the previous two solo films of Wonder Woman starring Gadot, had abandoned the third installment. At the time, it was reported that Jenkins dropped out due to creative differences with Warner Bros. executives regarding her pitch for the third film, something she quickly denied on social media.

“When there began to be criticism that WW3 It wasn’t going to happen, the attractive but false tabloid story began to circulate that it was me who killed her or who withdrew,” Jenkins wrote at the time. “This is simply not true. I never retired. I was willing to consider anything that was asked of me. My understanding was that there was nothing I could do to move forward at this point. Obviously, DC is going through major changes, so I understand that these decisions are difficult at this time. I don’t want what has been a beautiful journey with WW end on a negative note. I have loved and been very honored to be the person who had the opportunity to make these last two movies of Wonder Woman. She is an amazing character. Living around her values ​​makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me.”

Announced earlier this year as part of the initial list of DCU of Gunn and Safran, it is expected that “Paradise Lost” be a prequel series in the style of “game of Thrones” which revolves around the politics of the Amazons before the birth of Diana Prince.

This is a story similar to game of Thrones about the environment of Paradise Island, home of the Amazons and birthplace of Wonder WomanGunn said during a presentation to reporters in early January. “And this involves all the darkness, drama and political intrigue behind this all-female society. It’s an origin story about how this society of women came to be. What does it mean? What are your policies? What are your rules? Who is in charge? What are all the games they play with each other to get to the top? I think it’s something really exciting.”

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Are they saying that mommy Gal Gadot bb is a liar? I’m sure that must be a crime. My suspicion is that Gadot spoke of more or that perhaps there will be a participation at the end of Paradise Lost. I don’t know, just let Gunn get to work.