Gal Costa, one of the great voices of Brazilian music, has died this Wednesday at the age of 77 in São Paulo. The causes of death were not disclosed, although the singer was recovering from surgery to remove a nodule in her nostril. The operation forced him to cancel her participation in the Primavera Sound edition that was held in the Brazilian city last weekend. The singer was in top form on stage. She was touring all over Brazil with the tour As several points of a star, in which he reviewed some of his successes of the eighties, and this November he planned to perform in several European capitals.

His death ends 57 years of a career that began in Salvador de Bahia thanks to the support of his mother. He began in 1965, recording unreleased songs by Caetano Veloso and Gilberto Gil, two other authors without whom it is impossible to understand his career. Gal she still called herself Maria da Graça when she launched Eu vim da Bahia, a declaration of intent about its origin signed by Gil. Three years later it would Baby, by Veloso, one of his most iconic songs. The timbre of her voice, sharp, sweet and refined, stunned those who expected a demure singer framed in a conventional proposal. Gal, as she is simply known in Brazil, has always broken the mold. Throughout the decades he flirted with all kinds of rhythms and musical styles: from the tropicalism of Veloso, Gil and company to the rock of Cazuza or the swing of Jorge Ben Jor.

One of the highlights of his career is his participation in the group Doces Bárbaros, which was completed by Gil, Veloso and Maria Bethânia. Until recently there was speculation of a tour that would bring together the gold quartet of Brazilian popular music, but that meeting will no longer be possible. To console yourself, there is an immense repertoire. Gal Costa released more than 40 albums, among which stand out Fatal, India Y Profane. His latest album with unreleased songs, For the future, is from 2018, although last year he revisited some of his classics in nenhuma dor, along with young singers like Criolo, Tim Bernardes and Seu Jorge.

Gal Costa was, as they say in Brazil, a very aerialpay attention to what is happening around you. Far from being stagnant in her glorious years, she was always very close to what the new generations were doing. She played both in theaters for nostalgic ladies and at festivals hipster where thirtysomethings worshiped her. One of her latest hits, taking care of longe, He recorded it with Marília Mendonça, who died in an accident last year at just 26 years old. Mendonça sang sertanejoa kind of country Brazilian that certain music critics still observe with reservations.

João Gilberto, Caetano Veloso and Gal Costa, in 1971. UH/Folhapress Collection (UH/Folhapress Collection)

The irreverent spirit that she always exhibited as a singer and as a person helped her renew her audience with total naturalness. She was never afraid to immerse herself in different musical styles, nor was she afraid to position herself politically. A concert in 1994 in which she exposed her breasts in protest against the country’s false moralism was one of the most viral moments in contemporary Brazil before viral existed.

In his last interview with El PAÍS, in February 2021, he lamented that there was too much poison and evil. “Brazil needs elegance and purity”, he asked delicately. In his last concert, last September at the Coala festival in São Paulo, he expressed his support for Lula da Silva and asked to vote “with wisdom and intelligence, without hate and with love.” This Wednesday, the president-elect remembered her on his social networks along with a photo of both of them embracing: “Gal Costa was one of the greatest singers in the world, one of our main artists to carry the name and sounds of Brazil for the entire planet. His talent, technique and audacity have enriched and renewed our culture, shaped and marked the lives of millions of Brazilians”, she said.

His death caused a strong commotion in the country, especially since the intense activity of the singer in recent months did not suggest any serious health problem. Former president Dilma Rousseff stated that Brazil was in shock to lose one of her greatest singers. Gilberto Gil, with whom she shared half her life, said she was “sad and shocked” by the death of his “sister”. In addition to a legion of fans and friends in music, the artist’s death leaves Gabriel an orphan, a 17-year-old boy whom she adopted when she was two years old after meeting him in an orphanage in Rio de Janeiro. It is one of the few details that are known about the personal life of a singer who always put her music ahead of her.

