J-POP Manga features Shinichi Ishizuka’s Gaku From the pencils of the author of Blue Giant, the masterpiece series on mountaineering arrives in Italy, winner of the first edition of the Manga Taisho Award “How nice it would be if everyone came up here.” Milan, June 28, 2023. It’s coming for J-POP Manga dizzying news! From the genius of Shinichi Ishizukaauthor of the award-winning series Blue Giant, arrives in bookstores, comics and in all online stores starting from July 5th the mountaineering manga masterpiece Gaku! In this spectacular debut work of his, completed for the first time in Italy, the sensei takes us to the top of the most beautiful mountains in the world in the company of an exceptional climber and alpine rescuer, Sanpo Shimazaki. Sanpo Shimazaki has dedicated his life to the mountains. He is considered a specialist of the highest peaks and, as a volunteer member of Japan’s Northern Alps rescue team, uses his knowledge every day to rescue stranded hikers and people at the mercy of adverse weather. Because loving the mountains doesn’t just mean appreciating their immense beauty but also respecting the scary and innumerable pitfalls they hide… and knowing all the methods to survive in those unimaginable conditions. Winner of the first edition of the prestigious Manga Taisho Award he was born in Shogakukan Award as Best Manga, Gaku alternates adrenaline-pumping and moving adventures, between new challenges with oneself and extremis rescues, to discover the dangers and breathtaking emotions of life at high altitudes. A must read for all fans of Shinichi Ishizuka and for mountain and climbing enthusiasts. The first volume of Gaku will be available in bookstores, comic shops and online stores from 5 July and subsequent issues will be bimonthly. Also, to celebrate the release of the first issue of the series and pay homage to sensei Ishizuka and his work Blue Giantinside the volume you will find a “ticket” for the concert of JASS, band protagonist of the first narrative arc. An exclusive gadget for Italy and limited to the first edition of volume 1 of Gaku, the ideal opportunity to discover (or re-discover) the musical work of Shinichi Ishizuka. Gaku

by Shinichi Ishizuka

1st volume of 9

Periodicity – Bimonthly

Format – 15×21 – Bross. With Overload

Pages – 432, B/W

Price – €15.00

Source: J-POP Manga