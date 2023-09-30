After Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool also lost in the Premier League today. The latter lost the top match with Tottenham Hotspur (2-1) due to an own goal deep in extra time, meaning that it failed to take the lead. This is how Arsenal became the winner of the day and the differences at the top remain small in England.

#Gakpos #goal #Liverpool #players #top #match #ManCity #swallows #defeat