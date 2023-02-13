Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the 36th minute of the exciting and fast Merseyside summit match when he exchanged the ball with Darwin Nunez in a counterattack after Everton missed a double opportunity to grab the lead.

Dutch striker Gakbo strengthened the hosts’ lead at the start of the second half, scoring his first goal in his seventh match with coach Jurgen Klopp’s team since joining the team from Eindhoven for 37 million pounds ($44.91 million), according to press reports.

Liverpool started the match after losing three of the last four league matches, conceding nine goals and scoring one goal, while Everton hoped to continue its positive results under the leadership of new coach Sean Dyke after its victory over leaders Arsenal in the last match.

However, Klopp’s team was stronger and more decisive than its neighbor, and achieved its first victory in the league in 2023, advancing to ninth place with 32 points from 21 matches, compared to 18 points for Everton from 22 matches in the relegation zone.