The world champion fractured his collarbone in early September. But in a few days he was back in the saddle, limiting the damage in Sardinia, and then triumphing in Germany three weeks after the injury

The injury in Croatia, the return in record time and the regaining of the leadership in the World Cup. All in three weeks, which certified the temperament of Tim Gajser, four-time motocross world champion, in search of the fifth laurel. The Slovenian born in 1996 was fractured his left collarbone in traininghe was also good at limiting the damage in the Sardinia stage of the MXGP World Championship. Then the triumph in Germany and the red plate snatched from Jeffrey Herlings. A recovery appeared miraculous to many, but not in the eyes of Boštjan Renko, his trainer.

WARRIOR Gajser – The two have known each other since 2015, when they began a collaboration that then became more intense over the years. Renko reminded the Slovenian portal Siol.Net the most complicated moments of these two weeks: “On Friday 10 September we wanted to throw him a surprise party for his birthday (Gajser was born on 8 September ed.). But two hours earlier, his girlfriend Spela told us that he had broken his collarbone and the event was canceled ”. Then the operation in Maribor in the evening. Bostjan continues: “On Sunday, when he came out of the hospital, I asked him what his plans were. He replied that he had to run ”. The recovery, however, was very hard: “The first week I was with him every day for five, six hours. He almost fainted once during therapy. The pain was unbearable. I have a high threshold for physical discomfort, but I wouldn’t be able to take even 10% of what Tim went through. “

mxgp sardinia – Gajser took relatively little time to overcome the pain: “After the first therapy there has been a lot of progress. He could move his arm slightly. Tim got on his bike for the first time on Thursday 16 September. Only six days after surgery! To avoid rubbing against the wound, he took to the track without protection for his neck and chest. First he drove for 10 minutes and, when there was no more pain, he drove another 20 ”. Hence the premises for the great return to Sardinia.

the conditions of the favorite at the mxgp world championship – But at what point is the leader of the World Cup now? Renko explains: “There’s still a little bit of pain, but when it’s hot, he doesn’t feel it as much. The bone has almost completely healed. There is still a small muscle discomfort, probably due to a small injury, but that too will go away in no time ”. In Germany, however, we saw a Gajser very close to his usual state of form: “I think he was 95%. When he got into his rhythm, he forgot about his physical problems. I saw he was having fun ”. The results proved this impression right.

October 6, 2021 (change October 6, 2021 | 13:29)

