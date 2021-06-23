Many players left the team xeneize and the exodus took several points of reference. If Gaitán came to Mouth, at least there would be some experience. Most of the footballers who stayed are youth.
Carlos Izquierdoz has remained practically alone in the leadership of the Boca Juniors squad. Tevez, Ábila, Soldano left, even Capaldo, who was a young man with experience … And that undoubtedly makes a difference in the team’s assembly.
Miguel Ángel Russo has many kids from the quarry but with little hierarchy and trajectory in terms of names. It is because of this situation that Nicolás Gaitán would be more than welcome in the group. At least from my point of view.
It is to think a bit and know that there are not too many leaders in Boca, and it is a very large club that is not there to speculate with the massive shooting of young people who have not yet tried if they can be from the start wearing blue and gold.
Boca Juniors clings to the signing of Roger Martínez
Agustín Almendra, the future of Boca Juniors’ midfield
Agustín Almendra is one of the jewels that Boa Juniors currently has and represents the great future of midfield Xeneize
How are the Barcelona players doing in the Eurocup and America’s Cup?
Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Memphis Depay, Lionel Messi, Agüero, Griezmann, Dembélé … the Catalans play it in competitions
Argentina qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa América: possible dates and matches in the final phase
Argentina classified to the quarterfinals of the Copa América: possible dates and matches in the final phase
The truth is that Gaitán would not only bring a new air to Boca, he would also bring his European hierarchy and the vestiges of a career that undoubtedly more than one footballer would like to have. In the absence of Charlie Brown, from Wanchope and of so many others, Nicolás could be the face of a new stage for Boca.
It is necessary for the blue and gold club to continue on the right path and keep the conditions intact to fight for the seventh Copa Libertadores in history. He did not find the old litter, with those players who for years looked for it.
Now is the time for kids, to shuffle and give again, and it could also be time for Gaitán. Don’t get lost, boquenses, from a player who will undoubtedly give satisfaction to the town of La Bombonera.
Leave a Reply