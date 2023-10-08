Yoreli Rincón and Natalia Gaitán They have a lot in common. They are two symbols of women’s football, two talented players who, inexplicably, were not summoned to the Colombian National Team again, and two figures who long to win the women’s Copa Libertadores, to show that they are still valid. They have the experience, the ambition and they have plenty of football.

Yoreli, a crack dressed in green

Yoreli, at 30 years old, is determined to show that her talent is still intact, the one that led her to be a figure in the National Team, when they took her, and to be recognized internationally, to play in Brazil, Sweden, the United States and recently in Italy, at Inter and Sampdoria. She now wears the Nacional shirt and with it she already made her debut in the Cup with a 3-0 victory and a great goal against Caracas. Yoreli took a free kick with inspired perfection. The ball hit the goalkeeper. A demonstration of his repertoire.

Yoreli returns in her footsteps, to retrace the path she has already taken, that of the Copa Libertadores title she won with Atlético Huila in 2018. She already saw the cup in front of her, kissed it, raised it. He held it in her hands because of what she does with her feet. “Here I am and I come to make history on the green,” Yoreli promised on his first day with that shirt, as if announcing that he is coming for everything.

Gaitán, a warrior

Natalia Gaitán, Santa Fe player.

Natalia Gaitán, 32 years old, is on the other side, that of defender. Her talent is not to create but to destroy, with fury, with courage. After an international tour, playing in the United States, Spain and Mexico, he arrived in the country to wear the Santa Fe shirt. It was a wish he had pending, to play in his hometown, with his people and with the lionesses, who They are the current champions of Colombia. Natalia arrives to contribute her experience.

Unlike Yoreli, she has not won this title, but she savors it: and of course, winning is in her blood, like when she won gold at the 2019 Pan American Games with the National Team. “I hope to help, share my experience and achieve great things. I like to win, I am competitive and I come to a team that has made winning a habit,” said Gaitán upon arriving in Santa Fe. The debut was bitter, because in the first game in the Cup the lionesses lost 1-2 against Olimpia, a blow that does not affect his ambitions in this tournament.

Yoreli and Gaitán are two of the players who reported having been banned from the National Team for demanding better conditions for women’s soccer. But they do not remain silent, they returned to the country to be remembered for what they are, two symbols. Both raise great hopes for Colombia in the Copa Libertadores: Yoreli put on Nacional’s ’10’ to waste talent. Natalia put on the ‘3’ of the cardinals to roar like a champion.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

