The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, received on Wednesday representatives of 25 unions of the CGT to review the proposed changes to the law that, among other aspects, seeks to raise the minimum non-taxable income tax to $ 150,000. In that meeting, 7 modifications were agreed to the project that will begin to be discussed next week.

The president of the Lower House committed himself to the proposals of the trade unionists and among the changes agreed to the “tax relief law”, as they call it in the surroundings of Massa, the following stand out: exemptions from the payment of overtime earnings that exceed the stipulated working hours, the supplementary annual salary (bonus), the plus for unfavorable area (also called “plus patagónico”, the production bonus, daycare expenses, school expenses and partner deductions.

On Monday, President Alberto Fernández asked especially in his opening speech of the legislative sessions in Congress “Speed” in the treatment of Earnings and Monotax. “I want to ask this honorable body to hasten the treatment of the law. If we do so, more than 1,200,000 Argentines will be freed from paying this tribute, “he said.

After the meeting with Massa, the CGT leaders assured that the project to raise the non-taxable minimum is a “step forward” and urged legislators from different blocs to “deepen the path“to” reformulate the tax scheme that affects the purchasing power of workers. “

After meeting with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, the central said in a statement that the initiative is “a step forward” towards the organization’s “maximum” objective, which is to “exclude this tax on wages, with the understanding that these are in no way ‘earnings as intended by the original law’.

“Even so, raising the minimum taxable floor and establishing an automatic update according to the Ripte it will make it possible to leave out of taxation approximately 1,300,000 workers between active and retired people “, the CGT highlighted.

At the meeting, the leaders insisted that the project “exclude salary items such as overtime, travel expenses, mobility, lunch, school expenses, unfavorable zone and Christmas bonus.”

In addition to Massa, the union members were received by the official representatives of union extraction Vanesa Siley and Walter Correa, who were joined by Carlos Heller, president of the Budget Committee.

Hector Daer and Carlos Acuña, the co-owners, and the union bosses Roberto Fernández (UTA), Gerardo Martínez (UOCRA), Víctor Santa María (Suterh); Armando Cavalieri (Commerce) and Omar Maturano (La Fraternidad), among others.

The bill presented by Massa modifies article 30 to increase the special deduction From which the tax is calculated so that workers who charge up to $ 150,000 gross do not pay this tax. “From our representativeness we believe that a reformulation of the tax scheme that affects the purchasing power of workers is necessary. This is a step in that sense and we urge all legislators to deepen this path that results in greater equity for all, “concluded the CGT.

In principle, no news emerged from the meeting regarding other demands raised by the labor movement such as the exemptions of the additional for night hours, the amounts received for mandatory holidays Y non-working days worked, the bonus that is charged for performing arduous, dangerous or unhealthy work, mobility expenses, lunch, family charges up to a certain salary percentage, and all compensation for the employment relationship.

“Currently, 25% of salaried workers pay income tax; with this tax that proportion will drop to 10%. It is an important step and we are going to support this project ”, emphasized Daer.

YN