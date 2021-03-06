He left Boedo for Moscow but his destination seemed to be in Italy. Adolfo Gaich, holder for the first time with Benevento, he scored this Saturday his first goal in Serie A in the match against Spezia that opened the program for matchday 26.

The Argentine striker, joined by Benevento on loan from CSKA Moscow in the last transfer market, broke the 0-0 in the 24th minute with a good personal move, in which he dribbled over Matteo Ricci and beat the goalkeeper with a shot left leg.

FIRST GOAL scored by Adolfo Gaich (22 | 🇦🇷) in Serie A. The Argentine attacker makes his DEBUT GOALER with Benevento against Spezia. 📍From the hand of Inzaghi, the Argentine striker seeks to RECOVER his scoring nose.pic.twitter.com/BXZ0085ojr – Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL) March 6, 2021

The 22-year-old Argentine forward only needed 62 minutes on the pitch to celebrate his first goal in the Italian league, after playing 21 minutes against Napoli and 17 against Hellas Verona.

Gaich, who works under coach Filippo Inzaghi, European and World champion striker in his playing career, arrived at Benevento with a definitive purchase option in favor of the Italian club.

With information from EFE