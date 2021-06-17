RICCARDO BOCCA’S VIDEO LETTER: 17 JUNE 2021

Dearest Gaia Tortora,

I am sending you this video letter because you, deputy director of Tg de La7, in recent days gave an embarrassing interview to the newspaper Free titled “To reform justice you need someone like Salvini”.

Let me be clear: journalist or non-journalist, anyone has the right to express their opinions always and in any case. Especially then in his case, with behind him the public and private mourning of a father – Enzo Tortora – struck by an unfortunate tangle of judicial shame.

But there is a way and way to criticize Italian justice, and unfortunately his was marked by tones that the interviewer himself defined as “angry”, declaring himself even surprised that people did not take to the streets to make the revolution with blows flamethrower.

“The judiciary is offering an intolerable spectacle,” in his opinion. But even your interview, if you let it be said, dear Tortora, is at times disconcerting.

Just think of how he spoke of Silvio Berlusconi, already convicted of tax fraud, the one who called his stable boy in the odor of the mafia, Vittorio Mangano, a “hero”. The same Berlusconi with whom you agree when he says that his “real illness are the judges”.

Then he remarked without uncertainty the coherence of Matteo Salvini on the subject of justice, underlining how he too – damn it – had to go through “the caudine gallows of the trials”.

Is this, dear Tortora, the way to contribute to the reform of a justice that already appears to be out of breath? The feeling, on the contrary, is that this is fueling the festival of chaos. Exactly what you don’t feel the need for.

