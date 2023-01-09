Gaia Sabbatini, target of the Budapest 2023 World Championships for the princess of Italian athletics

2023 of Gaia Sabbatinthe? It will be a year”world“. The 23-year-old champion from Teramo and the Italian national team has set her sights on the world championship Budapest (August 17-29) where she is aiming for a great result in the 1500m specialty in which she finished ninth at the European Championships (and Under 23 champion in Tallinn in 2021) and which saw her reach the semifinals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. however, the period is approaching European Indoorsscheduled at Istanbul (Turkey) from 2 to 5 March.

Gaia Sabbatini, European cross 2022: a golden sprint for Italy

For Gaia Sabbatini can be a fundamental year in his definitive explosion at the world level after the beautiful victory at the continental level with theItaly in the mixed relay Of cross at the end of 2022 (December 11) on the meadows of Royal Venaria to Turin: Gaia was the protagonist of an exciting sprint in the last fraction which she concluded by beating the Spanish Rosalía Tárraga. For Sabbatini and the blue national team the title has arrived European. The best possible viaticum in view of a 2023, as mentioned, which will bring the athletes to the threshold of the Paris 2024 Olympics.



Gaia Sabbatini (Lapresse)



Gaia Sabbatini, Italian athletics champion and social star

Gaia Sabbatini she is a champion on the track, but she is also growing day by day on social networks: her Instagram page is constantly growing and she currently has 315,000 followers who follow her every day. “Popularity has come from post to post, I’ve always liked being on Instagram and I think this is perceived by the photos I post and by what I write”, she said in the past middle distance runner from Abruzzo which alternates photos and videos related to athletics with other more fashionable posts that highlight her beauty.







