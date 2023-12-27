Gaia Sabbatini, transparent dress… graduation with 110 cum laude for the Goddess of Athletics

Christmas is over, but in the hours leading up to it Gaia Sabatini a gift to his fans he had placed under the virtual tree.

Double black and white selfie in lingerie and bra. Applause shots for the 24 year old athlete from Abruzzo – fresh from a silver at the Italian championships in the 800 metres in this 2023 – which is about to begin an important year: 2024 will bring the European Athletics Championships in Rome from 7 to 12 June.

Starter of a summer that will have the Paris Olympics (from 26 July to 11 August) as a main course. Competitions in which Gaia Sabbatini will certainly want to demonstrate her value, seeking an important result in the home continental event and trying to improve her semi-final in the 1500m at Tokyo 2020.

But between a European and an Olympics in progress, Gaia celebrated her graduation.

And the sheer dress shown at Doctor Sabbatini's party (in Psychological Sciences and Techniques) deserves 110 cum laude. “My graduation party: unforgettable!”, wrote the athletics champion, thanking everyone. “You are too Diva”, the fans write to her between hearts and social likes.

Selfie in bra and dream graduation dress, photos of Gaia Sabbatini in the gallery.





Subscribe to the newsletter

