Camila Giorgi and Gaia Sabbatini, star of Italian women’s sport

Not only Camila Giorgi. The Italian tennis player, stopped in the pits due to an injury (plantar fasciitis) which forced her to miss the Billie Jean King Cup (there Women’s Davis Cup where Tathiana Garbin’s Italy was eliminated in the group stage) enchanted the fans and followers with some spectacular photos (like the one in the mirror) published in recent days on social networks. But there is another beautiful and very talented Italian athlete who is attracting the attention of fans in recent months. From tennis to athletics, that’s it Gaia Sabbatini.









Gaia Sabbatini, the “Camila Giorgi” of Italian athletics. Training in Kenya dreaming of the 2023 World Cup

Gaia Sabbatiniborn in 1999 and champion of the Italian middle distance (under 23 European champion of the 1500m dash in Tallinn 2021 and semi-finalist at both the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the 2022 World Championships in Eugene) is currently training on highlands of Kenya in view of the next season which will have its highlight a Budapest from 19 to 27 August with the Athletics World Championships 2023.

Gaia will certainly try to improve and aim for a final. “Another day another fartlek. She continues to grind km”, she wrote in a post in the past few hours that she got applause and likes from her admirers (over 300 thousand on Instagram). And again: in another she is narrating a “long run in a beautiful path inside the Kaptagat forest”.









In short, Gaia Sabbatini star: a mix of talent and style beauty… Camila Giorgi.

