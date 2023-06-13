Gaia Sabbatini runs fast, second place in the Krakow meeting for the Italian athlete

Gaia Sabbatini runs fast on and off the track. The middle-distance runner of Italian athletics is back from a very good one second place in the meeting held in Poland in Krakow where, on 1500 meters she finished in 4:08:07 beating the home athlete, the Polish Martyna Galant in the sprint (with the victory of the very strong Ethiopian Axumawit Embaye (4:02.63). An encouraging result at the debut of the season on a specialty that will see her protagonist at the Athletics World Championships scheduled a Budapest from 19 to 26 August. Goal for the final? The dream is alive for her who was a semifinalist at the Tokyo Olympics and who in 2021 was the Under 23 European champion in Tallinn.

Gaia Sabbatini selfie from above: statuesque physique and magnetic eyes

Meanwhile these days Gaia Sabbatini has had a birthday (June 10), cake with 24 candles for the athlete from Abruzzo who wanted to share his birthday with a trio of selfies as a gift for his followers. A photo taken from above that shows his magnetic eyes, a breathtaking gaze and statuesque physique. She is more beautiful than ever. “Birthday girl, Thank you all”she wrote alongside the photos. AND Gaia Sabbatini he felt the warmth of all his followers and fans with shots of ‘Happy birthday’, likes and hearts.

