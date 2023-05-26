Gaia Sabbatini selfie with blue top and briefs: the Camila Giorgi of athletics makes the fans dream

“Summoned post nap” writes Gaia Sabbatini on the social post that sees her as the protagonist with a double selfie. T-shirt with some very light transparency and blue briefs: the 25-year-old middle distance runner in Italian athletics he appears in great shape in view of a certainly intense summer of competitions. She who is a talent on the track – under 23 European champion of the 1500 meters dash in Tallinn 2021semi-finalist over the same distance at the Tokyo Olympics and winner of the gold medal with Italy at the European cross-country championship in December 2022 – but also a beautiful girl with charm and sex appeal.

Gaia Sabbatini and Camila Giorgi, princesses of Italian sport between athletics and tennis

This winning mix leads almost naturally to comparisons with a blue icon such as the tennis player Camila Giorgi who has won a WTA 1000 in Canada in her career (class of the most important tournaments in the world after the 4 of the Slam) and has arrived close to the world top 20 (it is currently 37 in the world ranking and is preparing to play Roland Garros where last year it reached the eighth finals), in addition to being considered in an undisputed way one of the most sensual and fascinating athletes in the world (and growing rapidly in popularity on social media where it has recently exceeded 700,000 followers).

What if Camila Giorgi just in the last few days he published in the stories Ig a selfie in the gym with white top and black mini shorts (photo here)Here you are Gaia Sabbatini (expected from an important season on the track which will culminate with the World Athletics Championships in Budapest from 19 to 27 August) ideally respond with this double selfie.

A decidedly exciting tennis-athletics challenge for the social fans of the two blue champions. And with the wish that they can also win their next important challenges on the pitch!

Read also

Tennis, Paula Badosa conquers Rome: the sensual Sharapova of Spain. The photos





Camila Giorgi and Paula Badosa, queens of tennis on and off the court

(photo Lapresse and Instagram paulabadosa)



And read further

Wanda Nara, (almost) invisible thong. PHOTO. And he reveals the agreement with Icardi





Wanda Nara (Instagram wanda_nara)



Subscribe to the newsletter

