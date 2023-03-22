A community in mourning for the untimely death of Gaia Quinzi, a 23-year-old girl who lost her battle

San Benedetto del Tronto mourns the untimely passing of Gaia Quinzi, who died at the age of 23. A young girl well known in the area because of her tough battle against that monster who, in the end, was stronger than her.

Gaia Quinzi fought with courage and determination, always with a smile on his lips. Everyone hoped and prayed for a happy ending. Unfortunately life is unfair, this girl’s wings were broken at just 23 years old.

She was an example for so many people, who admired her incredible strength, despite being aware that that intruder would soon take her away from the affection of her loved ones. Gaia died forever within the walls of the hospital Our Lady of Help.

He has left a void that cannot be filled in the hearts of so many people. After the sad news of his death, many have published messages on the web affection and condolencesto remember his smile and to show affection and closeness to his family, devastated by his untimely death.

When the “Beast” enters families and strikes a child, everything changes. Everything is turned upside down, life is no longer the same for any of them up to the final epilogue where the pain is unimaginable. I am close to you with my heart Massimo, he tries to be strong.

Gaia Quinzi leaves her mother Ilaria, father Massimo, her brother Manuel, her grandparents, uncles, friends and the entire community in pain.

The funeral will be celebrated today, March 22, in the Church of San Benedetto Martyr.

A few days ago, another heartbreaking news arrived from Genoa. Sofia Sacchitelli died forever at the age of 23, just like Gaia. She was suffering from a cardiac angiosarcoma. A rare condition that affects, according to statistics, one in three million people.

When she realized that there was nothing left for her to do, she set up an association aimed at helping in the rare disease research. She passed away forever in the night between 19 and 20 March.