On the evening of Wednesday 30 November, during the episode of Who has seen?they spoke again about the disappearance of Gaia Randazzo. One of the truckers on the ship contacted the broadcast and revealed important details about who was on board.

The girl who is only 20 years old, is divided by the night between 10 and 11 November. He was with his younger brother and together they had boarded the ship GNV “La Superba”.

The two were trying to reach some relatives a Palermowho awaited their arrival. However, it was during the night that something really happened strange.

The girl is not known for what reason, she disappeared into thin air. His brother was asleep and when he woke up, he found him in the place assigned to his sister his backpack and jacket with his cell phone inside.

He asked the staff for help, who immediately set to work find her. The sweatshirt she was wearing was found on an upstairs bench. Also, they found a yes message on her phone goodbye to his ex.

Following these details, the investigators speculate that the young woman may have life taken. However, this hypothesis does not convince his family members. Her mother in an interview with the same broadcast said that he didn’t notice any strange behavior in her.

Disappearance Gaia Randazzo, the revelation of a passenger of the ship

One of the truck drivers who was aboard that same ferry, called William, called the broadcast, talking about the people who were on board. She also shot a video of the searches, which he then posted on TikTok.

The man said there were many drunkswhich were annoying. Also, he said the officers made some very thorough checks both on vehicles and throughout the ship.

That’s why he ruled out the possibility that anyone could have it taken away. Obviously, only the investigations by the investigators will shed light on this mysterious disappearance, which hasn’t had one for about a month reply.