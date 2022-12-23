Gaia Randazzo disappeared, it seems that there are no longer any doubts about what happened: it was she who took her own life

On the evening of Wednesday 21 December, the program that is broadcast on Rai Tre, Who has seen?has just returned to deal with the case of the disappearance of Gaia Randazzo. The 20-year-old of whom there is no more news, from the night between 10 and 11 November.

He was on a ship GNV together with his 15-year-old younger brother, to visit some of their relatives a Palermo. So far the family hadn’t noticed anything unusual about her. But it was during the journey that the unthinkable happened.

After taking a ride on the ferry, the two boys took their seats armchairs. Matteo fell asleep almost immediately.

However, it’s only the next morning around 6.30 in the morning that he found out who the older sister was disappearance. At first he tried to find her himself, but eventually decided to get help.

The attendant staff launched right away the alarm to the police. The latter after checking on board the ship, they also searched all vehicles on board the ferry.

But it is only after a check by a technician appointed by the prosecutor’s office that one emerged sad reality. Gaia unfortunately could not bear the agony for the disappointment after the end of his story and probably decided to call it quits.

The notes found on Gaia Randazzo’s phone

Just during the broadcast of Who has seen?the presenter Federica Sciarelli showed some of hers video. In one of them, there is a message in which the girl wrote:

I love you, that’s why I’m leaving because you’re not happy with me. I hope you find someone who gives you the right affection.

In an earlier evening of the same broadcast, the ex-boyfriend explained in an interview that until then he had never noticed nothing serious about her. She seemed fine and that it was she who left him 4 days before his departure.