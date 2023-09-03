Gaia Punzi died at the age of 15 6 months after the accident: she had been discharged and had returned to the hospital for checks

She died 6 months after the serious accident in which she was involved Gaia Punzi, 15 year old from Bracciano who unfortunately lost his life after being hospitalized again. Many now say they are shocked and saddened by the serious loss suffered.

Those are days of great anguish and sadness that his family members are experiencing. She had been discharged at the end of July and the worst for her, it seemed to be now past.

Gaia was 15 years old, she had returned to the hospital last year Monday 28th August. He had to undergo checkups, because he had gods weird symptomsprobably due to a tracheostomy.

In the months following the accident, she remained in induced coma for some time. Shortly after her return home, she too managed to celebrate hers 16th birthday.

She had gone to a local pizzeria with the family and his friends dearest, to be able to be together and to be able to experience a moment of light-heartedness. In addition to her birthday, they also celebrated hers resignation.

However, only two days later, on Wednesday 30 August he lost my life. No one would have ever imagined that he could have lost his life, for the checks that were to be of routine. The mayor says she was ready to go back to school.

The accident in which Gaia Punzi was involved

The March 10th last, a few days before her sixteenth birthday, the girl originally from Bracciano, enrolled in the second year of scientific high school, had gotten off the bus to enter school. A car hit her right on the street St Vincentin front of the astonished eyes of students and parents.

The motorist was right away stopped to help her. Then transport by air ambulance to the Gemelli hospital in Rome in red code. The condition of him immediately appeared a lot serious.

After more than six months in the resuscitation department of the capital’s hospital and after returning home, Gaia’s heart is stopped forever.