Family, friends, comrades, professors must say goodbye forever to Gaia Punzi. There 15-year-old student had been run over last March while he was in front of the high school who he frequented. Despite immediate help and hospitalization, the doctors were unable to do anything to save her life. After more than five months, her very young heart stopped forever.

The student was involved almost six months ago in a accident in front of the Bassano Romano schoola, in the province of Viterbo, which he frequented. Until the end, the family clung to a hope that was extinguished completely when her heart stopped forever.

On March 10, a few days before her sixteenth birthday, the girl originally from Bracciano, enrolled in the second year of scientific high school, had gotten off the bus to enter school. A car ran over her in via San Vincenzo, in front of the astonished eyes of students and parents.

The motorist immediately stopped to assist her. Then transport by air ambulance to the Gemelli hospital in Rome in red code. His condition immediately appeared very serious.

After more than five months of hospitalization in the intensive care unit of the capital’s hospital, Gaia’s heart has stopped forever.

Gaia Punzi, condolence messages from the school she attended

It is very difficult to express in a few lines what each of us is accusing of the fate that characterized the short life of the lively Gaia. Yes, Gaia was just like her name. She is always ready to smile, to relate to her friends, to pronounce her joke. Happy and serene, every day she prepared to face the journey that was to take her to her beloved school and here, cheerful with her companions, she expressed all the effervescence of her character. Here, each of us must continue to remember her in this way, even if now her pain takes over.

These are the words of the head teacher of the Meucci institute, Laura Pace Bonelli, who adds: