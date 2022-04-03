Moments of great emotion before Juventus-Inter. With the teams already lined up on the field, the Italian-Brazilian artist Gaia and the Ukrainian singer Kateryna Pavlenko, leader of the Go_A group, performed in midfield singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” against the war in Ukraine. The most moved of all seemed to be Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny: bright eyes for the Pole, whose wife is really Ukrainian.