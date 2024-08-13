Gaia talks about her sexuality in an online video interview hosted by the online sexy shop My Secret Case. “I’ve been chaste for seven months and it’s never happened to me before,” confides the singer, the star of one of the hits of the Italian summer with the song Sex and Sambasung together with Tony Effe.

The 24-year-old, winner of the talent show Amici in 2020, hints that she has had both heterosexual and homosexual relationships in the past.

Asked about the subject of friendship with benefits, in fact, she replies: “I like it if there is emotional intelligence on both sides to be able to manage it, otherwise it’s a mess. With a woman it was easier for me to maintain a friendship afterwards. With a man I don’t know, it depends”.

The singer, however, says she has never had an open relationship: “I’ve never succeeded” but “I thought about it for a while”.

“As in any relationship – adds Gaia you have to have your share of responsibility. Now I am trying to understand my limits, to center myself so that I can also be a healthy partner”.

Then – surprisingly – comes a message not too subtly critical of the Meloni Government. Still on the subject of open relationships, the singer says: “It’s a bit complex. Especially in our society. In Italy, in a moment like this, both politically and socially speaking of terror, it’s more complex to be free”.

