The project of Fernando Gago in front of the Chivas He is in intensive care, because after a victory in the last six games, among which is a win against the Americahe Guadalajara Sports Club looks to get out of the hole with an epic comeback in Concacaf.
This Wednesday they will visit the Aztec stadium for the second leg of the Champions Cup round of 16; However the Herd arrives with a disadvantage of 0-3 and with the Eagles in an extraordinary state of form.
The good news for Chivas comes in the call, well Fernando Gago surprised with the incorporation of two elements that had been absent in recent weeks due to their physical condition.
For the second leg, the Chivas will once again have in the call Ronaldo Cisneros and Raul Martinez; Guadalajara forward and defender who were injured and could have minutes against the America in case you need them.
In case of Cisneros It is important, since he returns after 10 months injured, after suffering a ligament tear in his knee, precisely against the Club America in May 2023.
On the other hand, Raul Fuentes He was injured in this same tournament Concacafwhen he faced Forge FC and suffered an ankle injury after a bad fall; Therefore, the recovery of the two players could be key in the future of Guadalajara.
Chivas call to visit América in Concacaf:
• Goalkeepers: Raúl Rangel and Oscar Whalley.
• Defenses: Antonio Briseño, Gilberto Chiquete, Alan Mozo, Leonardo Sepúlveda,
Mateo Chávez, Jesús Sánchez and Raúl Martínez.
• Media: Erick Gutiérrez, Víctor Guzmán, Fernando Beltrán, Rubén González, Jesús
Brígido and Alejandro Organist.
• Forwards: Roberto Alvarado, Ricardo Marín, José Juan Macías, Isaac Brizuela, Cade
Cowell, Javier Hernández, Ronaldo Cisneros and Armando González.
After losing 0-3 in the first leg, Chivas need to beat América by the same score at the Azteca to send the game to extra time; However, if Guadalajara scores a fourth goal, the Águilas would be forced to win the aggregate score for the away goal.
The task seems very complicated for the Chivasespecially after the America They will save their starters for the weekend to come out with their full arsenal in this second leg.
