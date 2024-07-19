The present of the Chivas de Guadalajara It’s not the best, but after the victory against the White Roosters of Querétarothe feeling within the group improved noticeably and Fernando Gago You can better prepare for your next test against Mazatlan.
The Argentine coach has battled criticism at the start of this season, in which he has one win, one loss and one draw; however, the match he lost was against Tijuana and with a painful 4-2 defeat, making it a difficult start to the week.
Now, the victory against Querétaro It is not the only good news, as the Guadalajara team can also celebrate the recovery of a key youth player in the previous semesters and who, by the way, is of interest to several teams in the Liga MX this summer.
The man in question is Pavel Perezthe young player from the youth team who has been injured at the start of this season, but who could already be considered for Matchday 4 of Chivas vs Mazatlanmaking it the new variant of Fernando Gago heading to the Leagues Cup.
The 26-year-old footballer was a starter in the previous tournament and established himself as a trusted man for Gago; However, an injury separated him from the group and the Argentine has missed him on the pitch.
Pavel Perez He is already training alongside his teammates and is already in Gago’s plans; however, everything indicates that they will not take risks and although he could be called up against Mazatlán, his stellar return is expected for the start of the season. Leagues Cup.
Despite being injured, the name of Pavel Perez was circulating in Mexico due to the interest of other teams in signing him. One of them was the Blue Crosswho asked about the red-and-white youth player and his situation with Chivas.
It was there that Fernando Gago He closed the door to any type of negotiation and hinted that he will be a regular player for this tournament, so his return will be important for the helmsman of the Sacred Flock.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#Gago #recovers #variant #face #Mazatlán
Leave a Reply