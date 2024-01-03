Yesterday the arrival of Alexis Vega to Cruz Azul was one hundred percent confirmed. The forward, still from Chivas, refused to sign the contract offered by the Machine, since although those in the country's capital offered him a huge salary, the club wanted to protect itself with clauses in its favor due to discipline and injuries, this due to the complex past of the footballer with both issues, the former Mexico national team has refused and the transfer is not going to be closed.
This is a lethal blow for the Chivas board, since the club expected to earn three million dollars from the purchase of Vega and save almost a million more of that currency in salary, something that seems not going to happen. The club's idea is to continue forcing the striker's departure this winter market, however, the team coach would be in favor of the player's continuity for the remainder of his contract.
Fernando Gago would have informed Hierro of his desire to have Vega for the tournament after his departure has been stopped. The coach trusts in being able to center the player and get him to exploit all of his virtues on the field of play. Unfortunately for the Argentine, his request has little weight, since the management's ideal continues to be to force the sale of Alexis and recover a little of all the money that the flock has spent for many years with the footballer.
