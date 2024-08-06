Gago has a market in Argentina; the coach remains loyal to Chivas

Chivas’ current form is far from positive, the club was exposed in the Leagues Cup, being eliminated in the first round. This result suggests that once again the Verde Valle team can aspire to little at the Liga MX level, as it does not give the impression that they have a competitive roster. Gago’s work to date has been positive, as it gives the impression that the Argentine coach has been able to do more with less, a fact that continues to open up the market for him.
According to the latest information from David Medrano of Azteca Deportes, Fernando Gago is in Rosario Central’s sights to be the team’s new coach. The Rosario team cut short Miguel Ángel Russo’s cycle and has temporarily given control of the team to Matías Lequi, who acts as interim, however, the intention is to cut him and hire someone of much more weight, with Gago being the coach that the “canallas” club likes the most.
Despite this, Medrano says that, as has happened with the interest of the Ecuadorian National Team, at this point Gago is not considering stepping aside from Chivas. The coach knows that out of the three tournaments he has managed, he has lost all three, the last Liga MX, the CONCACAF Champions League and recently in the Leagues Cup, but he is confident of reversing the situation in the local tournament already underway and if that is not the case, his departure will not be considered until the end of 2024.
