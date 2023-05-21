The midfielder, who will leave Inter on 30 June due to his contract expiring, did not take advantage of the opportunity given to him thanks to the turnover ahead of the Coppa Italia final. Yellow card in the 19th minute, he didn’t listen to calls from his teammates and Inzaghi and was sent off before 45′
Roberto Gagliardini may have ended his adventure with Inter in the worst possible way, that is with a red card for a second yellow card in the 41st minute of this afternoon’s match against Napoli. The midfielder had been sent onto the field by Inzaghi to make both Calhanoglu and Brozovic catch their breath in view of the Italian Cup final and put the former Atalanta in the central three-man hinge together with Barella and Asllani. However, Gaglia didn’t take advantage of the opportunity and actually put his team in clear difficulty. He committed 5 fouls in 41 minutes and the referee Marinelli, after the last intervention against Anguissa, could not help but draw the second yellow card and the consequent red. Previously the match director had already pardoned him because, having received the first yellow card, he had entered an opponent in a disorderly manner. The recalls from the bench of Lautaro (through Gosens) and Inzaghi were worthless. “Don’t worry, mister” Gaglia replied. A few minutes later the red light and Inter reduced to ten for more than one half.
Bitter goodbye
—
Gagliardini’s contract expires on June 30th and it has already been decided for some time that he will not renew. He will be disqualified against Atalanta on Saturday and in the league he will be available again for the final day, the away match in Turin. Certainly there is already that he will no longer play in the Nerazzurri shirt at San Siro, even if he will be called up for Wednesday’s Italian Cup final in Rome against Fiorentina and for the Champions League final on June 10 in Istanbul.
