Roberto Gagliardini may have ended his adventure with Inter in the worst possible way, that is with a red card for a second yellow card in the 41st minute of this afternoon’s match against Napoli. The midfielder had been sent onto the field by Inzaghi to make both Calhanoglu and Brozovic catch their breath in view of the Italian Cup final and put the former Atalanta in the central three-man hinge together with Barella and Asllani. However, Gaglia didn’t take advantage of the opportunity and actually put his team in clear difficulty. He committed 5 fouls in 41 minutes and the referee Marinelli, after the last intervention against Anguissa, could not help but draw the second yellow card and the consequent red. Previously the match director had already pardoned him because, having received the first yellow card, he had entered an opponent in a disorderly manner. The recalls from the bench of Lautaro (through Gosens) and Inzaghi were worthless. “Don’t worry, mister” Gaglia replied. A few minutes later the red light and Inter reduced to ten for more than one half.