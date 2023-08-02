Gagliardini he is a footballer capable of both playing midfielder in a three-man midfielder and inside in a two-man midfield. During his career he also played sporadically both as a fullback on the right wing and as an attacking midfielder. In short, such an identikit that makes him easily usable in Raffaele Palladino’s 3-4-2-1 (or 3-5-2) where he can certainly play a role of joker precious: as owner or reserve, he will certainly be an important face in the new one Monza . Good in reading the game and in insertions off the ball, he makes physicality one of his crucial points, so pay attention to the cards during the season.

Is it to be taken to fantasy?

—

He will certainly bring experience and personality to Monza: he may not have a role as owner, but he will certainly be the brooder for the new talents of the red and white team. Even at the height of his career (5 goals in 2018/2019) he was never a “fantasy profile” (from a bonus point of view) but the classic “regularist” to be deployed if necessary. Now he will have to savor the time lost in the last season in the Nerazzurri and with the coach Palladino we don’t look at the identity card but at the right qualities to enhance the whole system, which is why we are sure it will make its important contribution. To the fantasy league it costs 18 creditsin your private leagues rate him as a midfielder from last slots. He should be paid little, but he will certainly come in handy.