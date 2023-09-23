Biancocelesti ahead thanks to the captain’s penalty (which also hits a post), then the equalizer from Palladino’s men who control the match until the end

Nicola Berardino – Rome

Ciro Immobile’s return to scoring (he had not scored since the first, in Lecce) was not enough to lead Lazio to their first home victory. The striker scored in the 12th minute of the first half from a penalty and the match seemed likely to go downhill for Sarri’s team. But Monza knows how to get back on track to fully deserve the point at the Olimpico after having achieved the equalizer before the break with Gagliardini (first extra goal by Colpani). Palladino’s team does not limit itself to containing and seeks an exploit against a Lazio with too many breaks and probably still with the waste of the match against Atletico Madrid. A post from Immobile in the second half contains the Biancocelesti’s regrets, contested at the end under the curve.

GAGLIARDINI REPLICA TO PROPERTY — Sarri made four changes to the lineup that drew against Atletico Madrid. Hysaj returns to defense with Marusic moving to the right flank. Cataldi is back in the director’s chair. First time as starters for Guendouzi and Isaksen: Kamada and Felipe Anderson start from the bench. Palladino finds Di Gregorio between the posts. A. Carboni enters the defense in place of the suspended Caldirola. New features in midfield with the addition of Kyriakopoulos (Birindelli on the bench). In the attacking midfield Mota Carvalho replaces the injured Caprari. Monza immediately shoots: Provedel saves Ciurria’s attempt. Lazio reply: Di Gregorio anticipates Zaccagni. Palladino’s team shooting again: Colombo shoots high. Incursion by Zaccagni who is brought down in the area by Ciurria. Abisso has no doubts in decreeing the penalty. In the 12th minute, Immobile gave Lazio the lead from the penalty spot. From the forty thousand at the Olimpico chants to celebrate the return of the Biancoceleste captain to goals after three days. In the 18th minute Monza scores, but Dani Mota is offside. In the 23rd minute, Ciurria’s header was inaccurate. Monza sharpens the maneuver, Lazio controls to verticalize as soon as possible, especially on the left. All-out pressing from the Biancocelesti. Very dynamic match on both fronts. In the 36th minute Monza equalized with Gagliardini hitting Ciurria’s cross from the right with the Biancoceleste defense on the counterbeat. Lazio restarts, advancing the center of gravity of the game. Palladino’s team makes use of its skills in the dribbling phase and becomes dangerous with a header from Dani Mota (outside). At half-time the score was 1-1. See also MotoGP | Oliveira: "With these bikes, the rider can't make the difference"

ONLY ONE POLE — In the second half Lazio tried to raise the pace. Zaccagni’s parable off target. Monza relaunches: Gagliardini’s shot goes wide. At the bottom a shot by Luis Alberto. In the 10th minute Sarri makes three substitutions: Pellegrini, Vecino and Felipe Anderson in place of Hysaj, Guendouzi and Isaksen. In the 12th minute, Immobile posts. A header from Vecino goes high. Colombo responds with a headbutt that slides to the bottom. The match resumes the way it did in the first half: it’s played across the pitch. Monza on guard but always ready to verticalize. At 24′ Palladino opts for two substitutions: D’Ambrosio and Vignato for Izzo and Dani Mota. Provedel pushes back on Colpani. Monza is increasingly confident in its plots. Provedel deflects a shot from Kyriakopoulos into the corner. In the 31st minute Monza scores with Carboni who however is deemed offside. Sarri inserts Rovella and Pedro for Cataldi and Zaccagni. Palladino covers himself by bringing in Birindelli in place of Ciurria. Lazio is unable to have continuity and Monza is bursting with energy. In the 39th minute Palladino gives space to the former Akpa Akpro and Maric for Colpani and Colombo. Di Gregorio stops Immobile in the area. Five minutes of added time. Lazio launches into attack but fails to find the winning edge and exits amid deafening whistles at the Olimpico. See also Santiago Solari again without margin of error against Querétaro