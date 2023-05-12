The equipment that the West supplies to Ukraine as military aid is destroyed by the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) even before they reach the front. This was announced on May 11 on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1» Advisor to the Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin.

“Our pilots regularly hit not only fortified areas and control centers, but also the very equipment that goes to the front. They hit her both at storage warehouses and at transport hubs. And most of this equipment does not reach the front, ”he said.

Gagin also noted that most of the equipment intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is still at transshipment bases in Romania and Poland.

At the same time, the United States and other allies of Ukraine continue to supply military equipment to Ukraine. So, earlier in the day, the British Ministry of Defense confirmed the transfer of cruise missiles of this type to Ukraine. According to the head of the department, Ben Wallace, Kyiv needs them for protection.

The head of the British defense department also stressed that Washington supports London’s decision to transfer Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Kyiv.

Prior to that, on May 9, the United States provided Ukraine with an additional new aid package worth $1.2 billion.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was announced on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.