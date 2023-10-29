Ukraine is desperately trying to regain attention and the previous volumes of supplies of Western weapons and even blackmailed Europe by announcing its refusal to renew the agreement on the transit of Russian gas through its territory. This opinion was expressed by adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin on Sunday, October 29.

Earlier that day, the head of the Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz, Alexei Chernyshov, said that Kyiv does not intend to renew the agreement on gas transit to Europe from Russia, which expires at the end of 2024.

“Well, to put it bluntly, Ukraine has never shunned blackmail, and now it will be precisely blackmail through the gas pipeline with the fact that Europe will not receive Russian gas precisely because of this non-extension of the agreement. Ukraine is now trying with all its might to regain the attention of the United States and Europe,” Gagin said in an interview “RIA News”.

According to him, the weakening flow of Western aid greatly worries the Ukrainian leadership, since it is on it that it has been “living for several years” and does not want to give up this source of income.

Earlier, on October 9, former US CIA officer Larry Johnson said that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is afraid of losing military support from Western countries due to the outbreak of a military conflict in Israel. In addition, he noted that foreign media have already begun to pay less attention to Kyiv.

Back in May, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Dmitry Belik, pointed out Zelensky’s desire to “warm up his hands” on Western arms supplies and financial assistance to Ukraine. According to him, a situation when the country is in chaos is very convenient for creating chaos in all spheres, as well as, under the curtain of the conflict, appropriating the funds of one’s own fellow citizens.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022 by Russian leader Vladimir Putin after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.